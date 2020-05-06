MAPPED: There are more than 400 coronavirus testing sites in Texas. Here’s how to find one near you

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Health and Human Services created a map to help Texans find coronavirus testing sites.

Gov. Greg Abbott said at a Tuesday press conference that as testing continues to ramp up in Texas, he encouraged more Texans to get tested. On Tuesday 19,000 Texans were tested, Abbott said. In the past two weeks alone, Texas had done more than half of the total testing that has happened since the outbreak began in Texas in early March, he said.

DHHS draws the information for the map from the websites of local governments and healthcare however it does not include COVID-19 test collection sites.

The interactive map allows users to plug in their address and find testing locations nearest to them.

See the map below: