EXPLAINED: Why nearly 15,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the Houston area in one day

HOUSTON – Tuesday saw the largest single-day increase in newly reported coronavirus cases in the Houston area since the numbers started being tracked in March.

After a steady decline in the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases for the past couple of weeks, 14,687 cases were added to the numbers Tuesday.

A bulk of those newly reported cases – 13,875 – came from Harris County.

According to a pair of tweets from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a majority of those new cases were the result of a backlog being cleared.

“341 cases are from the last 14 days, 424 are from the last 15-28 days, and 13,110 are from 28 days+,” the tweets read.

According to the tweet, the backlog was the result of the use of “an automated system designed to reduce some delays in reporting times moving forward.”

*Note 13,110 cases are older than 28 days and the large number of cases is a result of clearing a backlog of lab reports/cases by HCPH using an automated system designed to reduce some delays in reporting times moving forward. — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) September 22, 2020

In the chart above, KPRC 2 is tracking the raw data each day, which sometimes results in large spikes when backlogs are cleared. However, county health officials have said they back-date the results so that their data reflects when the case was reported.

A similar backlog issue was reported last month by the Texas Department of State Health Services in the tracking of the state’s seven-day positivity rate, which resulted in huge swings in the data.

KPRC 2 is working to get more information from officials and will have more on this story during our evening newscasts.