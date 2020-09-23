74ºF

EXPLAINED: Why nearly 15,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the Houston area in one day

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

HOUSTON – Tuesday saw the largest single-day increase in newly reported coronavirus cases in the Houston area since the numbers started being tracked in March.

After a steady decline in the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases for the past couple of weeks, 14,687 cases were added to the numbers Tuesday.

A bulk of those newly reported cases – 13,875 – came from Harris County.

According to a pair of tweets from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a majority of those new cases were the result of a backlog being cleared.

“341 cases are from the last 14 days, 424 are from the last 15-28 days, and 13,110 are from 28 days+,” the tweets read.

According to the tweet, the backlog was the result of the use of “an automated system designed to reduce some delays in reporting times moving forward.”

In the chart above, KPRC 2 is tracking the raw data each day, which sometimes results in large spikes when backlogs are cleared. However, county health officials have said they back-date the results so that their data reflects when the case was reported.

A similar backlog issue was reported last month by the Texas Department of State Health Services in the tracking of the state’s seven-day positivity rate, which resulted in huge swings in the data.

KPRC 2 is working to get more information from officials and will have more on this story during our evening newscasts.

