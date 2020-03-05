Man, woman confirmed to be first cases of coronavirus in Harris County

HOUSTON – The Harris County Public Health Department is reporting the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Harris County Thursday.

“The tests have been verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” officials wrote. “A man and a woman from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County, outside the City of Houston, tested positive for COVID-19. These cases are travel-related and, at this time, there is no evidence of community spread.”

These cases are the second and third cases confirmed in the greater Houston area. A “presumptive positive” case was announced in Fort Bend County Wednesday.

Harris County health officials will hold a 4:45 p.m. press conference to provide updates on the cases. KPRC 2 will livestream the press conference here.

Officials ask that if you feel sick and think you might have coronavirus, to contact your health care provider or a hospital and describe your symptoms and travel history.

“If they recommend testing, go as soon as possible to protect yourself and those around you,” officials wrote. “Testing is confidential. HCPH does not release information about suspected cases to encourage people to get tested and many people test negative.”

Hygiene Tips

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. Keeping a sick child at home prevents the spread of illness in the school and community and allows your child an opportunity to rest and recover.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.