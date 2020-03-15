How to help Houstonians in need during the coronavrius outbreak

HOUSTON – For those who are healthy and feeling altruistic, there are multiple ways to help those in need in the Houston area in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. You don’t even need to step outside your home to help out in a meaningful way.

Here’s how you can help.

Assemble quarantine food kits at the Houston Food Bank

The Houston Food Bank is asking for volunteers to help pack quarantine food kits. The non-profit said the population they serve does not have reserves of food in the event of service disruptions or closures. The boxes are not yet being requested, but the food bank said they want to be ready in the event there is a need due to COVID-19 cases in the area.

To sign up for a volunteer shift, register online at houstonfoodbank.org.

We had great volunteers building Quarantine Food Boxes 📦📦 this morning! However, there is still a need for help as we... Posted by Houston Food Bank on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Donate supplies and food to the KCM food pantry

The Katy Christian Ministries food pantry, which services about 140 families per day, is asking for the public’s help. The food pantry is seeking both volunteers and donations of food, namely nonperishable items. The food pantry accepts shipped donations, meaning you don’t even need to step outside your home to help out in a meaningful way.

Food Donations can be dropped off at 5506 First Street, Katy, TX Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Here’s a list of the food pantry’s primary needs:

Canned Meats (tuna, chicken, Vienna sausage, SPAM)

Canned Fruit

Flavored rice/pasta

Cereals

Shampoo

Deodorant

Bar Soap

Diapers (all sizes) & pullups

Baby wipes

Laundry soap (powdered)

Click here for a full list of the food pantry’s current needs.

The KCM food pantry is also in need of volunteers to distribute food. Out of an abundance of caution, the food pantry now distributes items using a curbside pickup model to protect volunteers, staff and clients.

KCM will continue to serve clients with modified procedures for prevention and safety. We are in particular need for... Posted by Katy Christian Ministries/KCM on Saturday, March 14, 2020

Donate money to Meals on Wheels

The organizations delivers food to housebound Houston-area seniors. Each year, just before hurricane season, Meals on Wheels delivers a cache of shelf-stable food to each client as a precaution in case a storm interrupts regular deliveries. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Meals on Wheels accelerated its nonperishable food deliveries out of fear the virus might impact them in coming months. The organization is asking for the public’s help raising the funds, $60,000, needed to cover the added costs of this early distribution. Click here for more information.

Thank you for helping Meals on Wheels prepare seniors for COVID 19… you have met our matching challenge… only $13,500... Posted by Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston (Official Page) on Saturday, March 14, 2020

Do you know a nonprofit, charity group or organization helping Houstonians during the coronavirus outbreak? Tell us about them at click2houston@kprc.com. We will add them to this list.