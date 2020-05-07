81ºF

How does the number of coronavirus cases in Texas compare to tests being performed?

FILE - In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department's laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. An Associated Press analysis shows that some of the least-populated states, such as Hawaii, with relatively few coronavirus cases received an out-sized proportion of the $150 billion in federal money that was designed to address virus-related expenses. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File) (AP)

HOUSTON – As coronavirus testing continues to increase in Texas, some have wondered how the number of tests being performed compares to the number of cases reported in the state.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, there have been more than 430,000 tests performed in the state as of Thursday morning. More than 34,400 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state. That works out to a positivity rate of about 7%.

Health officials have warned of an increase in coronavirus cases if things reopen without adequate testing in place. As of Thursday morning, a little more than 1% of the state’s estimated total population has been tested for the virus.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said specialized strike teams will be used to help control any outbreaks of the coronavirus that happen as the state’s economy reopens.

Harris County leads the state in the number of coronavirus cases being reported at more than 7,000.

