How does the number of coronavirus cases in Texas compare to tests being performed?

HOUSTON – As coronavirus testing continues to increase in Texas, some have wondered how the number of tests being performed compares to the number of cases reported in the state.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, there have been more than 430,000 tests performed in the state as of Thursday morning. More than 34,400 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state. That works out to a positivity rate of about 7%.

Health officials have warned of an increase in coronavirus cases if things reopen without adequate testing in place. As of Thursday morning, a little more than 1% of the state’s estimated total population has been tested for the virus.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said specialized strike teams will be used to help control any outbreaks of the coronavirus that happen as the state’s economy reopens.

Harris County leads the state in the number of coronavirus cases being reported at more than 7,000.