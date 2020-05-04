Are Texas coronavirus cases on the downturn? These charts tell the real story

HOUSTON – Using data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Tribune is tracking how many people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Texas each day.

The state data comes from local health officials, and it may not represent all cases of the disease, given limited testing and sometimes delayed reporting.

How many people have died?

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of May 4, 884 people who tested positive for the virus in Texas, have died.

The average number of deaths reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time, by deemphasizing daily swings.

New deaths from coronavirus each day

Daily deaths (Texas Tribune)

How has the number of cases increased each day?

On March 24, the Texas Department of State Health Services changed its reporting system to track case counts directly from counties instead of relying on official case forms, which came in later and caused the state’s official count to lag behind other tallies.

Increases in testing also led to more detected cases. Health experts say that even gradual steps to reopen businesses will increase the number of people who become sick from the virus.

Cumulative cases of coronavirus in Texas

Cumulative cases of coronavirus in Texas (Texas Tribune)

New cases of coronavirus each day

The average number of cases reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by deemphasizing daily swings. The number of new cases reported drops on weekends when labs are less likely to report new data to the state.