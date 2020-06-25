Houston rapper Bun B says his son tested positive for the coronavirus

Houston rapper Bun B is urging his followers to take the coronavirus seriously after announcing his son has tested positive.

The rapper took to social media to share the news about his son.

“So many people wanna say that CoVid 19 is fake news,” he wrote on Facebook. “My son just tested postive.”

According to the post, his son just welcomed a baby girl four days ago.

Bun B and his wife will take care of the newborn for the meantime.

The rapper urged his followers to “stop playing with this virus.”

He concluded his post by saying “I don’t wanna lose my son, daughter in law, my newest granddaughter or any of my other grandkids.”