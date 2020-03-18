See which Houston-area grocery stores are hiring temporary workers in high-demand

HOUSTON – Know someone who may need a temporary job during these tough times? Three grocery store staples announced Monday that they are hiring anyone to help out with the growing demand in the Houston-area.

H-E-B, Kroger, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Randalls are currently hiring in areas such as stocking, cashiering, curbside pick-up and delivery. These short-term positions may last up to 60 days.

There will be opportunities for part-time and full-time positions after the short-term position ends.

How to apply:

H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop

H-E-B is hiring for the following positions: Overnight stocker, daytime stocker, checker and bagger. Positions start at $13.50 per hour, with the bagger position starting at $9.50 per hour.

Joe V’s Smart Shop is hiring recovery associates and cashiers.

To apply, visit careers.heb.com and click on “Short-Term Store Opportunities”.

We’re looking for some short term support for our stores! These short term job opportunities may last anywhere between... Posted by H-E-B Careers on Monday, March 16, 2020

Kroger

Kroger is in need of retail clerks as the demand increases for groceries. They have not disclosed their pay rate. To apply, visit jobs.kroger.com and type in your zip code.

Randalls

Randalls is hiring for all areas, including curbside pick-up and delivery. To apply, you can visit their website by clicking here.

We're hiring for immediate openings! Apply at your local store or online now: http://bit.ly/2udqlAl Posted by Randalls on Saturday, March 14, 2020

Fiesta

Fiesta is looking for store supply clerks to keep up with the ongoing demand. Visit jobs.fiesta.com for more information and to apply.