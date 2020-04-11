Grandmother constructs ‘hug curtain’ that keeps family close while staying safe from COVID-19

(WVLA/NBC News) At a time when we could all use a hug, a Louisiana woman has found a creative way to give them amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Kathy Alleman says her desire to hug her family inspired her to create her "hug curtain."

The reunion video of her hugging her parents for the first time in weeks went viral.

“I told her I really missed my hugs,” says Alleman’s father, C.J. Cavalier. “Well she went on she went right to workand a couple of hours we were over here hugging,” Cavalier said.

