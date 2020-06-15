24-Hour fitness closing multiple Houston-area, Texas locations; See full LIST of closures

HOUSTON – The gym chain 24 Hour Fitness is closing 12 Houston-area locations, of 26 in Texas.

The company announced the closures on its website calling the decision “difficult.”

“Members, we invite you to work out at any reopened location throughout 2020,” a statement on the closures listing page reads. “To find a club near you click here.”

The company also posted about the closures on social media.

Here are the Texas locations that are closing.

Houston

Atascocita

7068 FM-1960 East

Humble, TX 77346

Bingle

12708 Northwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77092

Friendswood

130 West Parkwood Avenue

Friendswood, TX 77546

Fry Road & Saums Rd

19734 Saums Road

Houston, TX 77084

Highway 249 (Compaq)

21614 Tomball Parkway

Houston, TX 77070

Houston FM 1960

4425 FM 1960 West

Houston, TX 77068

Katy

1550 S. Mason Road

Katy, TX 77450

League City

2765 Gulf Freeway South

League City, TX 77573

Pasadena East

5946 Fairmont Parkway

Pasadena, TX 77505

Richmond

5721 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77057

Spring-Cypress

25632 Highway 290

Cypress, TX 77429

West Woodlands

10860 Kuykendahl Road

The Woodlands, TX 77381

Austin

Lake Creek

13802 N Hwy 183

Austin, TX 78750

Parmer Sport

12400 N IH- 35 Svc. Road Southbound

Austin, TX 78753

Round Rock

1208 N Interstate 35 Ste 300

Round Rock, TX 78681

Dallas

Cedar Hill

213 North Highway 67

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Bedford Super Sport

2100 Plaza Parkway

Bedford, TX 76021

Carrollton Woodlake SS

3050 North Josey Lane, Suite 110

Carrollton, TX 75007

Coit

7622 Campbell Road

Dallas, TX 75248

Frisco Sport

3865 Preston Road

Frisco, TX 75034

Irving (Metroplex Plaza)

2407 West Airport Freeway

Irving, TX 75062

Keller Super Sport

5901 Golden Triangle

Fort Worth, TX 76244

Lewisville

724 West Main Street

Lewisville, TX 75067

Mockingbird (Dallas)

5706 E. Mockingbird Lane

Dallas, TX 75206

North Richland Hills Sport

6601 Northeast Loop 820

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Plano Super Sport

4600 West Park Blvd.

Plano, TX 75093

