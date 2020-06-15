24-Hour fitness closing multiple Houston-area, Texas locations; See full LIST of closures
HOUSTON – The gym chain 24 Hour Fitness is closing 12 Houston-area locations, of 26 in Texas.
The company announced the closures on its website calling the decision “difficult.”
“Members, we invite you to work out at any reopened location throughout 2020,” a statement on the closures listing page reads. “To find a club near you click here.”
The company also posted about the closures on social media.
Here are the Texas locations that are closing.
Houston
Atascocita
7068 FM-1960 East
Humble, TX 77346
Bingle
12708 Northwest Freeway
Houston, TX 77092
Friendswood
130 West Parkwood Avenue
Friendswood, TX 77546
Fry Road & Saums Rd
19734 Saums Road
Houston, TX 77084
Highway 249 (Compaq)
21614 Tomball Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
Houston FM 1960
4425 FM 1960 West
Houston, TX 77068
Katy
1550 S. Mason Road
Katy, TX 77450
League City
2765 Gulf Freeway South
League City, TX 77573
Pasadena East
5946 Fairmont Parkway
Pasadena, TX 77505
Richmond
5721 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77057
Spring-Cypress
25632 Highway 290
Cypress, TX 77429
West Woodlands
10860 Kuykendahl Road
The Woodlands, TX 77381
Austin
Lake Creek
13802 N Hwy 183
Austin, TX 78750
Parmer Sport
12400 N IH- 35 Svc. Road Southbound
Austin, TX 78753
Round Rock
1208 N Interstate 35 Ste 300
Round Rock, TX 78681
Dallas
Cedar Hill
213 North Highway 67
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Bedford Super Sport
2100 Plaza Parkway
Bedford, TX 76021
Carrollton Woodlake SS
3050 North Josey Lane, Suite 110
Carrollton, TX 75007
Coit
7622 Campbell Road
Dallas, TX 75248
Frisco Sport
3865 Preston Road
Frisco, TX 75034
Irving (Metroplex Plaza)
2407 West Airport Freeway
Irving, TX 75062
Keller Super Sport
5901 Golden Triangle
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lewisville
724 West Main Street
Lewisville, TX 75067
Mockingbird (Dallas)
5706 E. Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206
North Richland Hills Sport
6601 Northeast Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Plano Super Sport
4600 West Park Blvd.
Plano, TX 75093
