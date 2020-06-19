5 Pappas restaurants in Houston permanently closing

Houston-based Pappas Restaurants announced it is permanently closing five of its Houston locations.

“This was not an easy decision but one that is made carefully, with thought and intention, considering the best for the organization as a whole,” said Director of Marketing Christina H. Pappas in a statement.

Pappas Restaurants will offer the employees at the five closed locations positions elsewhere in the company.

“Additionally, we are hiring at many of our locations, and we look forward to rebuilding our team.”

More than 80 of the company’s restaurants remain open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Online ordering platforms have been rolled out at most of the restaurant concepts and the company has plans to launch an online reservation system in the near future, according to a statement from the company.

“Through this unbelievably trying time, our amazing team members have worked exceptionally hard, and we are so proud of each and every one of them,” Pappas said. “We have remained strong because of the innovation of our team.”

Pappas said that the company planned to reopen its three downtown locations “as soon as it is possible to do so.”

Here is a list of the Houston locations that will be permanently closing: