Get up close and personal at these 9 Texas drive-thru safaris

A great adventure is just a road trip away.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, many families are looking for fun, safe social distancing activities to take part in this summer.

Drive-thru safaris offer the opportunity to visit and engage with animals from the comfort of your car, limiting interactions with others.

Here are nine drive-thru safaris to visit in Texas:

18075 FM 974, Bryan, Texas

Admission costs $16.37 per kid ages 3-12 and seniors citizens ages 65 and older, and $21.19 each for adults. A family four-pack deal is available online.

1200 CR 4405, Jacksonville, Texas

Admission costs $11.95 per kid ages 3-12, $16.95 each for adults, and $14.95 each for seniors citizens ages 65 and older.

235 Zoo Trail, Johnson City, Texas

Admission costs $13.95 per kid ages 2-12, $16.95 each for adults, and $15.95 each for seniors citizens ages 60 and older.

2299 County Road 2008, Glen Rose, Texas

Admission costs $19.95 per kid ages 3-11, $24.95 each for adults, and $22.45 each for seniors citizens ages 62 and older.

4324 W Hwy 79, Franklin, Texas

Admission costs $15 per person.

13440 US-287, Grapeland, Texas

Admission costs $12.95 plus tax per person. Children ages one and younger are free.

1782 N Hwy 59, Jefferson, Texas

Admission costs $6 per child and $12 per adult. Discounts are available for military personnel and first responders.

26515 Natural Bridge Caverns Road, San Antonio, Texas

Admission costs $15.50 per kid ages 3-11, $24.50 each for adults, and $22 each for seniors citizens ages 65 and older. Discounts rates are available on most weekdays.

945 Co Road 118, Copperas Cove, Texas

Admission costs $10 per kid ages 3-12, $12 each for adults, and $11 each for seniors citizens ages 62 and older.