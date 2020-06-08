Industry spotlight: Insurance companies hiring big in Houston

Houston's insurance industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 296 new jobs over the past week and 1,212 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The insurance industry also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 324 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in that area.

One of the top employers hiring locally in insurance is Creative Financial Staffing (CFS). "CFS is a leading, employee-owned staffing firm," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the industry include Mile High Adjusters Houston Inc and Symmetry Financial Group.

Jobs posted by Creative Financial Staffing (CFS) in the past month in Houston included managers, accountants and controllers.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.