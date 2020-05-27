Looking for a fun, but budget-friendly staycation? These are the 15 best places to go in Texas, according to a new study

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 15 key metrics to determine the best places for a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation.

Ranking first in Texas and nationwide was Plano, which ranked second overall in rest and relaxation and 18th in recreation.

Metrics used to calculate a city’s recreation score included:

Parks per capita

Bike rental facilities per capita

Hiking trails per capita

Running trails per capita

Walking trails per capita

Miles of bicycle lanes, paths and routes per square mile

Walk score

Bike score

Strictness of “Shelter in Place” order

Metrics used to calculate a city’s rest and relaxation score included:

Average price of pizza and burger

Average beer and wine price

Average home square footage

Share of homes with swimming pool

Share of homes with lot greater than 1,000 square feet

Ideal summer weather

Data revealed Plano and Irving had the highest average home square footage, Austin offered the most running trails per capita, and Fort Worth has the lowest average price of pizza and burgers.

Here are the top 15 places to staycation in Texas, according to Wallethub:

1. Plano

Ranked #1 nationwide

Recreation rank: 18

Rest and relaxation rank: 2

2. Grand Prairie

Ranked #8 nationwide

Recreation rank: 57

Rest and relaxation rank: 11

3. Austin

Ranked #9 nationwide

Recreation rank: 8

Rest and relaxation rank: 96

4. Garland

Ranked #19 nationwide

Recreation rank: 63

Rest and relaxation rank: 22

5. Houston

Ranked #25 nationwide

Recreation rank: 37

Rest and relaxation rank: 57

6. Arlington

Ranked #26 nationwide

Recreation rank: 77

Rest and relaxation rank: 25

7. Irving

Ranked #27 nationwide

Recreation rank: 42

Rest and relaxation rank: 56

8. Laredo

Ranked #30 nationwide

Recreation rank: 48

Rest and relaxation rank: 54

9. Amarillo

Ranked #31 nationwide

Recreation rank: 51

Rest and relaxation rank: 55

10. Corpus Christi

Ranked #35 nationwide

Recreation rank: 47

Rest and relaxation rank: 61

11. Dallas

Ranked #36 nationwide

Recreation rank: 62

Rest and relaxation rank: 47

12. Fort Worth

Ranked #42 nationwide

Recreation rank: 80

Rest and relaxation rank: 40

13. Brownsville

Ranked #44 nationwide

Recreation rank: 45

Rest and relaxation rank: 85

14. Lubbock

Ranked #57 nationwide

Recreation rank: 74

Rest and relaxation rank: 66

15. San Antonio

Ranked #78 nationwide

Recreation rank: 69

Rest and relaxation rank: 119

Click here to view Wallethub’s full list of 2020’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations.