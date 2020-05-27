Looking for a fun, but budget-friendly staycation? These are the 15 best places to go in Texas, according to a new study
WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 15 key metrics to determine the best places for a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation.
Ranking first in Texas and nationwide was Plano, which ranked second overall in rest and relaxation and 18th in recreation.
Metrics used to calculate a city’s recreation score included:
- Parks per capita
- Bike rental facilities per capita
- Hiking trails per capita
- Running trails per capita
- Walking trails per capita
- Miles of bicycle lanes, paths and routes per square mile
- Walk score
- Bike score
- Strictness of “Shelter in Place” order
Metrics used to calculate a city’s rest and relaxation score included:
- Average price of pizza and burger
- Average beer and wine price
- Average home square footage
- Share of homes with swimming pool
- Share of homes with lot greater than 1,000 square feet
- Ideal summer weather
Data revealed Plano and Irving had the highest average home square footage, Austin offered the most running trails per capita, and Fort Worth has the lowest average price of pizza and burgers.
Here are the top 15 places to staycation in Texas, according to Wallethub:
1. Plano
Ranked #1 nationwide
Recreation rank: 18
Rest and relaxation rank: 2
2. Grand Prairie
Ranked #8 nationwide
Recreation rank: 57
Rest and relaxation rank: 11
3. Austin
Ranked #9 nationwide
Recreation rank: 8
Rest and relaxation rank: 96
4. Garland
Ranked #19 nationwide
Recreation rank: 63
Rest and relaxation rank: 22
5. Houston
Ranked #25 nationwide
Recreation rank: 37
Rest and relaxation rank: 57
6. Arlington
Ranked #26 nationwide
Recreation rank: 77
Rest and relaxation rank: 25
7. Irving
Ranked #27 nationwide
Recreation rank: 42
Rest and relaxation rank: 56
8. Laredo
Ranked #30 nationwide
Recreation rank: 48
Rest and relaxation rank: 54
9. Amarillo
Ranked #31 nationwide
Recreation rank: 51
Rest and relaxation rank: 55
10. Corpus Christi
Ranked #35 nationwide
Recreation rank: 47
Rest and relaxation rank: 61
11. Dallas
Ranked #36 nationwide
Recreation rank: 62
Rest and relaxation rank: 47
12. Fort Worth
Ranked #42 nationwide
Recreation rank: 80
Rest and relaxation rank: 40
13. Brownsville
Ranked #44 nationwide
Recreation rank: 45
Rest and relaxation rank: 85
14. Lubbock
Ranked #57 nationwide
Recreation rank: 74
Rest and relaxation rank: 66
15. San Antonio
Ranked #78 nationwide
Recreation rank: 69
Rest and relaxation rank: 119
Click here to view Wallethub’s full list of 2020’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations.
