Here is how you can score deals on a Houston staycation

HOUSTON – It has been a few long months. You are stuck at home, your kids are (probably) driving you crazy and all you want to do is escape to a place where you can soak in the sun with a cold drink in your hand.

Traveling seems pointless, but you don’t have to leave to have a getaway.

The Houston First Corporation — the city’s destination sales and marketing organization — is launching a staycation campaign to encourage locals to “unwind, relax, and enjoy the perks of vacation without the concern of travel.”

According to the website, people wanting to take a little break can find deals on hotels and things to do around the city.

“HFC worked with more than 40 hotels on vacation packages ranging from private yoga and in-suite spa services, to exotic animal encounters at the Downtown Houston Aquarium and private helicopter tours,” HFC said in a news release. “These packages provide both a value in terms of experience and price point – a win, win for consumers.”

Some of those hotels include the Embassy Suites in downtown, The Woodlands Resort, The Lancaster Houston Hotel and Hotel Alessandra.

Prices on hotel deals vary, but some start as low as $87. In order to book, you can go to the Hotel Deals section on the website and find the one that best suits you.

On the website, people can also find restaurants, things to do for all ages and even Houston-themed ideas to do indoors for those who aren’t quite ready to venture out yet.

Go to VisitHoustonTexas.com for more information on hotel deals or other staycation ideas.