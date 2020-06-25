18 members of Texas family test positive for COVID-19 after birthday party

HOUSTON – After gathering with family to celebrate a birthday, one relative who wasn’t aware they were infected with COVID-19 spread the virus to family members at the surprise party in Texas.

Since the party on May 30, 18 members of the family have tested positive for the coronavirus, WFAA reports.

According to the report, the single relative interacted with seven family members at the party who contracted and spread the virus to 10 other relatives.

Now, the person’s uncle, Ron Barbosa, who is a volunteer EMT is keeping track of 18 family members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those infected include two young children, two grandparents, a cancer patient and Barbosa’s parents who are in their 80s, WFAA reports.

According to the report, Barbosa’s parents Carole and Frank and his sister Kathy who is battling breast cancer are hospitalized

Barbosa says despite contracting the virus while simultaneously undergoing chemo treatments, his sister is recovering and feeling better.

According to WFAA, Barbosa’s mother Carole has been hospitalized since June 13 and his father Frank has been in a hospital since June 17.

Frank is currently on life support in the ICU and is inches away from being put on a ventilator, Barbosa told WFAA.

The couple, who have been married for nearly 68 years, are fighting to reunite in order to celebrate their wedding anniversary on July 26, NBCDFW reports.