Astros will use UH baseball facilities starting this week to keep players distanced during training

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros will utilize the baseball facilities at the University of Houston starting this week in an effort to give players the ability to keep their distance while training.

Starting Thursday, Astros players will use facilities at both Minute Maid Park and UH’s baseball field and development center.

“The University of Houston has one of the finest college baseball facilities in the country,” Houston Astros General Manager James Click said in a written statement. “Our Major League staff was extremely impressed by it.”

Click said the close proximity to Minute Maid Field was also a plus to using the facilities at UH.

“We are very excited to call UH our 2020 alternate spring training home,” Click said.

Workout schedules for both Minute Maid Park and the UH facilities will be released soon.

Major League Baseball has said it anticipates to start a shortened season in late July.