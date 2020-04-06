MAP: Here are 10 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in the Houston area

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is available throughout Houston and across the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Many sites offer free testing, while others require payment or health insurance.

To be tested, most facilities require patients to show coronavirus-related symptoms. Officials began the process by testing high-risk people such as first responders, healthcare workers, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

LOCAL: See all the latest local coronavirus updates in our blog

Most testing facilities have a pre-screening process, which varies based on the testing center.

Residents are encouraged to call or visit the testing site’s official website, as screening criteria and operating hours may change.

TOTAL CASES: Keep track as new coronavirus cases are reported in counties the Houston area

Things to consider when looking for a drive-thru testing site

Do I know the screening criteria for the drive-thru testing site?

Do I know the operating hours for the drive-thru testing site?

Do I know if the drive-thru testing site is covered by my insurance provider and/or how the billing process works?

Do I know how to get my testing results?

Call ahead or visit the testing site website for information, as screening criteria and operating hours may change.

How to get your COVID-19 test results?

Please contact the telephone number or online lab information provided on your drive-thru testing receipt.

If your specimen was sent to LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics to be tested, this document contains instructions on how to obtain your COVID-19 test results online.

Here are the 10 drive-thru testing sites available in the Houston area:

Baytown

Goose Creek ISD - Stallworth

Address: 2102 East Archer Road, Baytown, 77521

FEMA site: Yes

Houston

Butler Stadium

Address: 13755 South Main Street, Houston, 77035

Phone: 832-927-7575

FEMA site: Yes

Delmar Stadium

Address: 2020 Mangum Road, Houston, 77092

Phone: 832-393-4221

Website

FEMA site: No

M.O. Campbell Center

Address: 1865 Aldine Bender Road, Houston, 77032

FEMA site: Yes

My Family Doctor Clinic

Address: 6430 Hilcroft Avenue, Houston, 77081

Phone: 832-709-1515

Website

FEMA site: No

Northeast Houston at Forest Brook Middle School

Address: 7525 Tidwell Road, Houston, 77016

Phone: 877-470-7787

FEMA site: No

United Memorial Medical Center

Address: 510 West Tidwell Road, Houston, 77076

Website

FEMA site: No

Katy

Katy ISD - Legacy Stadium

Address: 1830 Katyland Drive, Katy, 77493

FEMA site: Yes

Sugar Land

Oakbend Medical Center

Address: 4911 Sandhill Drive, Sugar Land, 77479

Phone number: 281-238-7870

FEMA site: No

Website

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Address: 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, 77479

Phone number: 877-470-7787

FEMA site: No

Website