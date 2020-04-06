MAP: Here are 10 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is available throughout Houston and across the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Many sites offer free testing, while others require payment or health insurance.
To be tested, most facilities require patients to show coronavirus-related symptoms. Officials began the process by testing high-risk people such as first responders, healthcare workers, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.
Most testing facilities have a pre-screening process, which varies based on the testing center.
Residents are encouraged to call or visit the testing site’s official website, as screening criteria and operating hours may change.
Things to consider when looking for a drive-thru testing site
- Do I know the screening criteria for the drive-thru testing site?
- Do I know the operating hours for the drive-thru testing site?
- Do I know if the drive-thru testing site is covered by my insurance provider and/or how the billing process works?
- Do I know how to get my testing results?
Call ahead or visit the testing site website for information, as screening criteria and operating hours may change.
How to get your COVID-19 test results?
Please contact the telephone number or online lab information provided on your drive-thru testing receipt.
If your specimen was sent to LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics to be tested, this document contains instructions on how to obtain your COVID-19 test results online.
Here are the 10 drive-thru testing sites available in the Houston area:
Baytown
Goose Creek ISD - Stallworth
Address: 2102 East Archer Road, Baytown, 77521
FEMA site: Yes
Houston
Butler Stadium
Address: 13755 South Main Street, Houston, 77035
Phone: 832-927-7575
FEMA site: Yes
Delmar Stadium
Address: 2020 Mangum Road, Houston, 77092
Phone: 832-393-4221
FEMA site: No
M.O. Campbell Center
Address: 1865 Aldine Bender Road, Houston, 77032
FEMA site: Yes
My Family Doctor Clinic
Address: 6430 Hilcroft Avenue, Houston, 77081
Phone: 832-709-1515
FEMA site: No
Northeast Houston at Forest Brook Middle School
Address: 7525 Tidwell Road, Houston, 77016
Phone: 877-470-7787
FEMA site: No
United Memorial Medical Center
Address: 510 West Tidwell Road, Houston, 77076
FEMA site: No
Katy
Katy ISD - Legacy Stadium
Address: 1830 Katyland Drive, Katy, 77493
FEMA site: Yes
Sugar Land
Oakbend Medical Center
Address: 4911 Sandhill Drive, Sugar Land, 77479
Phone number: 281-238-7870
FEMA site: No
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Address: 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, 77479
Phone number: 877-470-7787
FEMA site: No
