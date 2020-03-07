LATEST: Follow the developments of the coronavirus cases in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Coronavirus cases in the Houston area:

2 confirmed cases and 1 presumptive positive case in Harris County

1 confirmed case and 1 presumptive positive case in Houston

3 presumptive positive cases in Fort Bend County

1 possible case “under investigation” in Montgomery County

8 people being investigated as possible coronavirus cases in Harris County, according to KPRC 2 source

100 people being monitored for

As the coronavirus cases in the Houston area continue to grow, follow the latest developments as they unfold:

Friday, March 6:

7:22 p.m.

Montgomery County Public Health District says there is one case of possible coronavirus case “under investigation” in the county.

“We are not releasing the numbers of those under testing as they rapidly change from day to day,” officials wrote. “If we have a positive result, and therefore have a presumptive confirmed case, we will send out a press release immediately.”

5:37 p.m.

Two more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus were announced in Fort Bend County Friday by local health officials.

Both patients are women in their 60s who traveled abroad where it is believed they contracted the virus. Both patients were under self-quarantine at home and while one woman’s symptoms “have resolved,” the other woman is exhibiting “mild symptoms,” officials said.

12:48 p.m.

Houston health officials announced there was a confirmed case of coronavirus in the city.

City officials said the man was identified as a woman between 60 and 70 years old. The woman is hospitalized and is listed as being in stable condition, officials said.

A source confirmed to KPRC 2 that eight more people in Harris County are under investigation as possible coronavirus cases.

Thursday, March 5:

A man and a woman from Harris County were confirmed to have coronavirus, health officials announced. The woman is a staff member at Rice University and visited the campus. Seventeen members of the Rice University community were asked to self-quarantine as a result.

Later that night, Houston officials announced it’s first presumptive positive case of coronavirus. Harris County officials also announced a presumptive positive case. Both cases were men between the ages of 60 and 70.

Wednesday, March 4:

Fort Bend County officials announced a man in his 70s was the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the Houston area. He was hospitalized and in stable condition. Ten people that he came in direct contact with were under self-quarantine.