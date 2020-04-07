LIVE: Houston-area law enforcement address the release of violent felons

HOUSTON – The Texas Police Chiefs Association, Houston Area Police Chiefs Association and Harris County Law Enforcement Executives will be holding a news conference Tuesday.

The conference will take place at Midtown Park on Travis Street and area chiefs and constables, including Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, are expected to be in attendance.

During the conference, officials will address the release of violent felons by Harris County magistrates and judges.

Click2Houston.com will offer a live feed of the news conference in this article starting at 1:30 p.m.