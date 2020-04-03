Judge blocks Harris County inmate releases after 7 to be let out Friday

HOUSTON – Earlier in the week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed an emergency order to temporarily release inmates from the Harris County Jail who are facing non-violent charges.

There are about 8,000 inmates in the Harris County Jail. Of those, three have tested positive for coronavirus so far, with about 30 more inmates awaiting test results. More than 800 inmates are currently being self-quarantined, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

There are about 1,000 inmates who fit the criteria for temporary release and county officials are reviewing the list.

Friday, seven inmates were announced to be released per the order. The inmates who are being released were arrested and face charges but have not been convicted.

Here’s a list of the inmates’ charges:

Inmate 1 - Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Inmate 2 - Unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest

Imate 3 - Possession with intent, evading arrest with previous conviction

Inmate 4 - Possession with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence

Inmate 5 - Tampering with a government record

Inmate 6 - Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest

Inmate 7 - Fraud/Use/Posession of ID

Friday afternoon, Judge Herb Ritchie of the 337th Criminal District Court ordered Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and the Harris County Jail to ignore the order issued by Hidalgo. Read the order below:

It is unclear if the new order will block the seven inmates from being released Friday.

Even Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez was confused by the conflicting orders.

On Twitter, he wrote that he is a law enforcement official and not a lawyer.

“I’ll let the lawyers figure it out,” he wrote. “I respect the separation of powers. I’ve said before, I have no say in who is in our and out of our jail, my role is to manage the system.”