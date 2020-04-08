All Harris County parks to close for Easter weekend

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Wednesday that all Harris County parks would be closed for Easter weekend.

According to a news release, the judge is expected to sign an order that will close all county public parks from April 10 through April 13.

“We are at a critical moment in our fight against COVID-19, and we cannot afford to let our guard down,” Hidalgo said. “We’re heartened that the actions we’re taking are already saving as many as 4,500 lives across Harris County.”

Despite the holiday weekend, Hidalgo is urging people to stay home and celebrate with their families at home or through online mediums.

“For so many of our residents, Easter and Passover is a time for spiritual fellowship with others, and I want to encourage that to continue at home and online during this critical period,” Hidalgo said. “The sooner we come through this together, the faster we’ll be able to return to normalcy and get our economy back up and running again.”

According to the news release, Hidalgo also notified mayors from across the county and encouraged them to close their parks as well.