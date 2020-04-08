Harris County starts building $60M medical shelter at NRG park amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – The build-out for a potential worst-case scenario was well underway in the parking lot at NRG Park Tuesday morning before the agenda item was even voted on by Harris County Commissioners.

Officials are working on building a 250-bed hospital at NRG Park which will cost $60 million.

This translates to $60 million dollars for 60 days with 75% reimbursed by the federal government through FEMA. Harris County taxpayers will foot about $17 million of the bill.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo opted to move forward with this medical investment as coronavirus cases balloon in Houston and Harris County.

“Hope is not a strategy. We have to make sure that we are prepared for our worst-case scenario, so we began moving forward," Hidalgo told KPRC 2.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday that there are plenty of hospital beds available at area-hospitals during the pandemic.

“We are still within the hospitals’ abilities to handle the load," Turner said. "The other number I look at is the number of people in ICU and the number of ICU beds available and as of today that is still within the hospitals’ ability to handle people who need ICUs. Look at it in terms of people on ventilators, the number that is available and the number that is on ventilators and as of today our hospitals are able to handle that load.”

However, Turner also said the response needs to continue to be aggressive.

Hidalgo said she decided to move forward with the NRG medical shelter because she was faced with a “take or leave it” scenario.

“But that doesn’t mean we are going to use it,” she said. If we don’t use it, we don’t use it and we’re good."

If the shelter is never used, Harris County taxpayers will still be on the hook for 25% of the cost -- about $17 million.