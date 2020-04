Residents in Katy experienced pea-sized and quarter-sized hail, as a severe storm sweeps across the Greater Houston area.

HOUSTON – Residents in Katy experienced pea-sized and quarter-sized hail, as a severe storm sweeps across the Greater Houston area.

KPRC 2 viewers submitted photos and videos of the storm. Submit weather photos on Click2Pins, here.

Here are a few examples of the Saturday storm: