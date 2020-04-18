Severe storms move through Houston area Saturday afternoon

HOUSTON – Severe storms erupted over southeast Texas Saturday afternoon and will continue to track northeast through the region. Some of the storms were strong enough to produce 60 miles per hour wind gusts and quarter size hail.

The storms on Saturday fired along a warm front sliding northward through the area. Once they pass northeast of the Metro Houston area, we expect the severe threat to be over for the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

By 7 p.m., there will continue to be a chance for storms in areas well northeast of Houston, including Polk, San Jacinto and Trinity Counties. Other places in the KPRC 2 viewing area should be clear.

Futurecast, Saturday, April 15, 2020

By 9 p.m., the storms should be gone, leaving us with quiet weather overnight.

Futurecast, Saturday, April 16, 2020

A second round of storms could impact areas north of Houston Sunday morning. Like Saturday’s storms, the storms expected to develop on Sunday could produce damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes.

In Southeast Texas, the storms are most likely north of I-10 during the morning and mid-day time period. They will quickly move east, into Louisiana, and intensify. For the second weekend in a row, the deep south -- from Louisiana to Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina -- could face devastating, deadly storms Sunday afternoon and evening.