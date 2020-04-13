WATCH LIVE: Turner gives update, announces partnership with Russell Westbrook, others to help kids

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be holding his daily COVID-19 briefing to discuss multiple topics.

Some of the topics include an update on testing sites and positive cases in the city and the initiative to help homeless shelters improve social distancing.

Turner will also announce the city’s partnership with Russell Westbrook’s “Why Not? Foundation” and Comp-U-Dopt to help students who are learning from home during coronavirus closures.

