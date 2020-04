This is when each state is expected to peak in coronavirus cases

Despite the fact that the first impacts of coronavirus happened nearly a month ago, many states have yet to see the worst.

The United States is expected to see its peak in daily coronavirus-related deaths on April 12, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

NPR broke down the projections state-by-state.

New York has the most catastrophic peak with a projected 878 deaths excepted to happen on April 9. Other states, like Montana, will peak with only four deaths in one day.

Some states have already experienced its peak in late March, but others won’t reach their peak date until April 29.

Here is state-by-state COVID-19 projections organized by date.

Washington

Peak date: March 27

Projected deaths on peak date: 24

Total projected deaths: 632

Washington D.C.

Peak date: March 30

Projected deaths on peak date: 4

Total projected deaths: 58

Montana

Peak date: March 30

Projected deaths on peak date: 4

Total projected deaths: 22

Colorado

Peak date: March 31

Projected deaths on peak date: 22

Total projected deaths: 302

Delaware

Peak date: March 31

Projected deaths on peak date: 4

Total projected deaths: 50

Vermont

Peak date: April 1

Projected deaths on peak date: 3

Total projected deaths: 35

Louisiana

Peak date: April 3

Projected deaths on peak date: 60

Total projected deaths: 746

Michigan

Peak date: April 9

Projected deaths on peak date: 190

Total projected deaths: 2,963

New York

Peak date: April 9

Projected deaths on peak date: 878

Total projected deaths: 15,618

Hawaii

Peak date: April 12

Projected deaths on peak date: 17

Total projected deaths: 155

Illinois

Peak date: April 12

Projected deaths on peak date: 208

Total projected deaths: 3,629

Ohio

Peak date: April 12

Projected deaths on peak date: 29

Total projected deaths: 544

North Carolina

Peak date: April 15

Projected deaths on peak date: 30

Total projected deaths: 496

Pennslyvania

Peak date: April 15

Projected deaths on peak date: 32

Total projected deaths: 782

Wisconsin

Peak date: April 15

Projected deaths on peak date: 32

Total projected deaths: 644

Idaho

Peak date: April

Projected deaths on peak date:

Total projected deaths:

Indiana

Peak date: April 16

Projected deaths on peak date: 4

Total projected deaths: 69

New Hampshire

Peak date: April 16

Projected deaths on peak date: 97

Total projected deaths: 1681

New Jersey

Peak date: April 16

Projected deaths on peak date: 584

Total projected deaths: 9,690

California

Peak date: April 17

Projected deaths on peak date: 70

Total projected deaths: 1,783

West Virginia

Peak date: April 17

Projected deaths on peak date: 17

Total projected deaths: 182

Massachusetts

Peak date: April 18

Projected deaths on peak date: 373

Total projected deaths: 8,254

Missouri

Peak date: April 18

Projected deaths on peak date: 12

Total projected deaths: 352

Tennesse

Peak date: April 18

Projected deaths on peak date: 25

Total projected deaths: 587

Maine

Peak date: April 19

Projected deaths on peak date: 6

Total projected deaths: 115

Maryland

Peak date: April 19

Projected deaths on peak date: 138

Total projected deaths: 2,326

Mississippi

Peak date: April 19

Projected deaths on peak date: 8

Total projected deaths: 237

Nevada

Peak date: April 20

Projected deaths on peak date: 50

Total projected deaths: 916

North Dakota

Peak date: April 20

Projected deaths on peak date: 22

Total projected deaths: 677

Texas

Peak date: April 20

Projected deaths on peak date: 72

Total projected deaths: 2,025

Alaska

Peak date: April 21

Projected deaths on peak date: 18

Total projected deaths: 315

Florida

Peak date: April 21

Projected deaths on peak date: 242

Total projected deaths: 6,770

Georgia

Peak date: April 21

Projected deaths on peak date: 137

Total projected deaths: 3,413

Oregon

Peak date: April 21

Projected deaths on peak date: 5

Total projected deaths: 171

Alabama

Peak date: April 22

Projected deaths on peak date: 43

Total projected deaths: 923

Connecticut

Peak date: April 22

Projected deaths on peak date: 192

Total projected deaths: 5,474

New Mexico

Peak date: April 22

Projected deaths on peak date: 27

Total projected deaths: 603

Virginia

Peak date: April 22

Projected deaths on peak date: 59

Total projected deaths: 1,401

Arizona

Peak date: April 23

Projected deaths on peak date: 17

Total projected deaths: 570

Kansas

Peak date: April 23

Projected deaths on peak date: 10

Total projected deaths: 265

Oklahoma

Peak date: April 24

Projected deaths on peak date: 29

Total projected deaths: 813

Kentucky

Peak date: April 25

Projected deaths on peak date: 54

Total projected deaths: 1,750

Nebraska

Peak date: April 25

Projected deaths on peak date: 18

Total projected deaths: 459

Iowa

Peak date: April 26

Projected deaths on peak date: 17

Total projected deaths: 420

Minnesota

Peak date: April 26

Projected deaths on peak date: 24

Total projected deaths: 625

Utah

Peak date: April 26

Projected deaths on peak date: 7

Total projected deaths: 186

Arkansas

Peak date: April 27

Projected deaths on peak date: 10

Total projected deaths: 297

South Dakota

Peak date: April 27

Projected deaths on peak date: 9

Total projected deaths: 187

Rhode Island

Peak date: April 29

Projected deaths on peak date: 40

Total projected deaths: 966

South Carolina

Peak date: April 29

Projected deaths on peak date: 14

Total projected deaths: 442

Wyoming

Peak date: April 29

Projected deaths on peak date: 6

Total projected deaths: 119