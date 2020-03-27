Analysis: Who is getting coronavirus in the Houston area?

HOUSTON – The shear volume of data being shared by health officials in the Greater Houston area can make it difficult to understand the true scope of the impact coronavirus is having on the region.

KPRC 2 went through all of the data being reported by Houston-area health departments and districts to get a better look at exactly who is feeling the brunt of the pandemic and where they live.

A few things to keep in mind. Some health officials provide more data about an individual case than others. So the charts have been assembled using data that includes the parameters that are laid out in each chart.

These charts are updated as of the timestamp on this article.

Closer look at Harris County

By far, the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region is being reported by Harris County. The locations that are reported by Harris County health officials are divided into four quadrants of the county, which can be seen in the map below.

This map shows the quadrants being used by Harris County Public Health during the coronavirus outbreak. (HCPH)

For the purposes of locating the cases in Harris County, the numbers provided by the Houston Health Department are also included.

Here’s a closer look at where the cases are located within the county.

