Here’s what we know about the 100 people who’ve died in the US from coronavirus

(CNN) – Dozens of people from their 50s to their 90s have died in the United States after contracting the novel coronavirus and the death toll continues rising.

At least 112 people have died since the first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January and the virus has spread to all states, the District of Columbia and some territories.

While the majority were treated at hospitals, a woman in Washington died at home.

A couple in Indiana infected with the virus could not be together when one of them died. As they were hospitalized, they used iPads to see each other and a nurse stayed with one of them before dying, according to Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician executive with Community Health Network.

It's unclear whether any deaths include foreign-born individuals, and authorities have not disclosed all of their ages.

Here's what we have learned about those who have died because of the coronavirus, according to a CNN tally of data from state heath officials.

Most of them were 60 years and older

Health officials have said that older adults were twice as likely to have serious illness from the novel coronavirus and the fatal cases in the US appear to reflect that.

The majority of people who have died were in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. The youngest were in their early or mid-50s.

Many lived in nursing homes or other facilities

The deadliest cluster so far has been linked to a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington. More than 20 people who lived there and someone who visited the facility have died.

People who lived in other long-term care facilities in Washington, Florida and Kansas contracted the virus and died.

Many had other health problems

Diabetes, emphysema and heart problems were among the pre-existing conditions that some people suffered before they were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Only a few traveled abroad

Authorities are still trying to determine how many contracted the virus but have said some of those who died recently traveled overseas.

In California, one person went to Thailand and another one was on a cruise to Mexico. Two people in Florida had traveled outside the country.

Death toll state by state

TEXAS: 2

- A man in his 90s who lived in Matagorda County died.

-A man in his 70s who lived in Tarrant County died.

CALIFORNIA: 14

- A patient in Placer County who had underlying health conditions was the first coronavirus-related death in the state.

The person, described as elderly, was likely exposed while traveling February 11-21 on a Princess cruise ship that was going from San Francisco to Mexico, according to Placer County Public Health. The patient had been in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center.

- An "older adult" woman who was hospitalized for a respiratory illness died March 9 in Santa Clara County.

- A woman in her 60s died in Santa Clara County. The woman was hospitalized for several weeks and is believed to have contracted the virus through community transmission, the county's health department said.

- A resident of Sacramento County who had underlying health conditions and was in an assisted living facility, the county public health department said. A county official told CNN the resident was in their 90s.

- A woman in her 60s who was visiting friends died in Los Angeles County. She had a history of extensive travel, including a long layover in South Korea, according to Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County.

- A person was reported dead in San Mateo County on March 15.

- A Sacramento County resident who was older than 70 and suffered from underlying health conditions.

- A person in Santa Clara County.

- A person in Santa Clara County.

- A person in Riverside County.

- A person in Riverside County.

- A person in Riverside County.

- A man in his 60s died in San Benito County on March 16. He had traveled to Thailand and had an underlying health condition.

- A man in his 50s who was hospitalized died on March 17.

COLORADO: 2

- A woman in her 80s who lived in El Paso County.

FLORIDA: 6

- A patient died in Santa Rosa County following an international trip.

- A person in their 70s who tested presumptive positive in Lee County following an international trip.

- Three people who lived at assisted living facilities died in Fort Lauderdale. The deaths happened at separate facilities and each of them had different levels of symptoms.

- A 77-year-old man linked to an assisted living facility in Broward County died. He had "significant" underlying medical problems, health officials said.

GEORGIA: 1

- A 67-year-old man who was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta since he tested positive for coronavirus on March 7.

ILLINOIS: 1

- A woman in her 60s with an underlying condition who lived in Chicago. She had contact with an infected person.

INDIANA: 2

- A person over the age of 60 died. The patient's significant other was also infected and they could only see each other through a video call.

- A person in their 60s died in Marion County.

KANSAS: 1

- A man in his 70s who lived in a long-term care facility in Wyandotte County died.

KENTUCKY: 1

- A patient in Bourbon County died.

LOUISIANA: 4

- A 58-year-old who lived in Orleans Parish died. The patient, who had an underlying medical condition, was hospitalized at Touro Infirmary Hospital and Medical Center.

- A 53-year-old who lived in Orleans Parish died. The patient was hospitalized at Touro Infirmary Hospital and Medical Center.

- A woman in her 80s who lived at Lambeth House nursing home died.

- A person who lived in Orleans Parish died.

NEVADA: 1

- A man in his 60s who lived in Clark County died. He had been hospitalized and suffered an underlying medical condition.

NEW JERSEY: 3

- A 69-year-old man from Bergen County who was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center died March 10. He had a history of diabetes, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, gastrointestinal bleeding and emphysema, said Judith Persichilli, the state's health commissioner.

The man, who traveled regularly to New York City, had a heart attack a day before he died and was revived. He died after having a second heart attack.

- A woman in her 50s died after being hospitalized at Centra State Medical Center.

- A man in his 90s died after being hospitalized at Hackensack University Medical Center.

NEW YORK: 15

- An 82-year-old woman with emphysema died in a New York City hospital.

- A 79-year-old woman had been suffering from heart failure and lung disease before contracting the virus. She died in a New York City hospital.

- A 78-year-old man with multiple pre-existing conditions died in a New York City hospital.

- A 56-year-old man with diabetes died in a New York City hospital.

- A 53-year-old woman with diabetes and heart disease died in a New York City hospital.

- A patient died in a New York City hospital.

- A patient died in a New York City hospital.

- A 64-year-old person died in Rockland County on March 12. The patient had other "significant" health problems.

- A man in his 80s who had been in isolation at St. Catherine's Hospital in Suffolk County died.

- A man in his 90s who had been isolation at Huntington Hospital died.

OREGON: 1

SOUTH CAROLINA: 1

SOUTH DAKOTA: 1

- A man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions died, according to Kim Malsam-Rysdon, South Dakota's secretary of health.

VIRGINIA: 2

- A man in his 70s died from respiratory failure.

- A man in his 70s died in the state's Peninsula region.

WASHINGTON: 54

- A man in his 50s who was hospitalized at the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland.

- A man in his 70s died February 29. He was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth and had underlying health conditions.

- A woman in her 80s died March 1. She had been in critical condition at EvergreenHealth.

- A woman in her 90s died March 3. She had been hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

- A man in his 60s who visited Life Care Center died March 5.

- A person died in Snohomish County, said Heather Thomas, a spokeswoman with the Snohomish Health District.

- A person in Grant County.

- A woman in her 80s who lived at the Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Issaquah died March 8. She had been hospitalized at Swedish Hospital in Issaquah.

- A man in his 80s who lived at Ida Culver House, a retirement community in Seattle, died March 9. He was hospitalized at the University of Washington Medical Center.

- A man in his 80s who was "connected" to Josephine Caring Community, an assisted living facility in Snohomish County.

- A woman in her 90s who lived at the Redmond Care and Rehabilitation Center nursing home died March 10 after being hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

- A person in Snohomish County.

- A man in his 80s died March 11. He was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

- A man in his 70s died March 9. He was hospitalized at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue.

- A man in his 80s died March 11 at Swedish Hospital in Issaquah.

- A person died in Snohomish County.

- A person died in King County.

- A person died in King County.

- A person died in King County.

- A man in his 80s died March 15.

- A woman in her 70s died March 15.

- A man in his 80s died March 11.

- A woman in her 50s died March 8 at Harborview Medical Center.

- A woman in her 70s died March 14 at Northwest Hospital.

- A woman in her 90s died March 12. She lived at Redmond Care and Rehabilitation Center nursing home.

- Two people died in Clark County March 16, health officials from the county's health department said.

Life Care Center nursing home residents:

- A woman in her 70s died March 2. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth Medical Center.

- A man in his 70s died March 1 at EvergreenHealth and had underlying health conditions.

- A woman in her 70s died March 1 at EvergreenHealth. She had underlying health conditions.

- A woman in her 80s who was never hospitalized died at her family home February 26.

- A man in his 50s died February 26 after being hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center.

- A woman in her 90s died March 3 after being hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

- A man in his 70s died March 2 after being hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

- A woman in her 80s died March 5. She was hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center.

- A woman in her 70s died March 5. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

- A woman in her 80s died March 6. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

- A woman in her 80s died March 6. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

- A man in his 90s died March 5. He was hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center.

- A woman in her 80s died March 4. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

- A woman in her 90s died March 8. She was hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center.

- A woman in her 70s died March 8. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

- A woman in her 90s died March 3.

- A man in his 90s died March 5. He was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

- A woman in her 60s died March 9. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

- A woman in her 90s died March 6.

- A woman in her 90s died March 6.

- A woman in her 80s died March 4.

- A woman in her 60s died March 14. She was hospitalized at Franciscan Medical.

- A woman in her 70s died March 12.