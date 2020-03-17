WATCH: KPRC 2 meteorologist Britta Merwin reads ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’ as part of new storytime feature for Houston kids and families

With school now closed for a few weeks and parents attempting to bring educational instruction into their homes, KPRC 2 is trying to make things a little easier by offering digital storytimes with some of our anchors.

On Tuesday, KPRC meteorologist Britta Merwin took kids on a journey to the town of Chewandswallow with a weird and delicious weather pattern in “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs."

She did the storytime on Facebook Live on Tuesday morning.

You can follow the KPRC Facebook page here as there will be daily storytime shows daily with our anchors. Those videos will also be posted to click2houston.com.

