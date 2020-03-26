FAQs: Answering your top questions about coronavirus, social distancing, staying at home and more

HOUSTON – We are working to answer your top questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the Houston area. Can you go for a walk in your neighborhood? What about a trip to the post office?

Here are a few of your top questions with the answers below.

Q: I grocery shop for my mother who does not drive. Am I able to continue to do that and deliver them to her?

Yes, since you are allowed to go to the grocery store for essentials you can still shop for family or friends. You can also visit her home for deliveries. However, consider leaving the packages at the door. It’s been advised to clean off anything you bring into your home and that includes groceries and to-go food containers.

Q: Can I visit the post office to mail something?

The post office will remain open during the stay home, work safe order. You are allowed to visit the post office to mail something.

Q: Do those that get disability SS benefits get any help from the package they passed?

If you’re not required to file a tax return due to being on Social Security, the government will use the information on your Form SSA-1099, Social Security Benefit Statement, or Form RRB-1099, Social Security Equivalent Benefit Statement.

Q: Can I still hire movers and move during my stay at home order?

Yes, you can still plan on moving during this time. Moving companies fall under the Transportation Systems category of essential businesses that can remain open. The transportation sector includes trucking and moving of necessary goods as well as public transportation. Of course, if you are planning a move, everyone should practice social distancing and self-isolate after arriving in their new home.

Q: Can I go for a walk around my block?

We’ve had a lot of questions from people asking if they can go for a walk in their neighborhood or walk on the trails near their home. Yes, you can as long as you are maintaining proper social distancing from other people you may come across. Per the order, parks remain open but the use of benches, playgrounds and workout equipment is prohibited.

Q: I don’t feel safe going to work, but my employer says I have to show up. What do I do?

Legislators just passed two new acts that will allow employees to get paid leave due to coronavirus issues and concerns. Your employer can not retaliate by firing you or demoting you for taking advantage of the leave. Under the new legislation, there is a list of reasons you can take leave.

Q: Since I am at home more now, I am working on my yard. Are places like Home Depot or Lowes open?

Since a lot of people are at home, many are working on their yards and getting housework done. The good news is home improvement stores are allowed to stay open during this time. These stores are considered infrastructure and development. For example, construction and manufacturing companies are still open and they might need supplies to keep up and running.

