Share your heartfelt messages to the people working around the clock to combat coronavirus
During this coronavirus pandemic, thousands of doctors, nurses and medical workers are spending long hours assisting those in need and are on the front lines combating the disease in our community.
We want to showcase the amazing medical workers and individuals who help our community every day.
If you have any loved ones who are currently working in the medical field, share your thoughts and thank you messages in the photo gallery below.
