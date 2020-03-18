Here’s how you can file for unemployment in the state of Texas during the coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – The Texas Workforce Commission has waived requirements to file for unemployment for those individuals who have recently lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A page full of resources went live earlier this week on twc.texas.gov for both employers and job seekers who are looking for unemployment information while they are out of work.

During the pandemic, TWC will waive work search requirements for job seekers. Individuals who lost their job through no fault of their own with reportable past wages can file for unemployment.

TWC notes that the information on the page is subject to change without notice.

How to file for unemployment:

The quickest way to send your claim is on their online portal, Unemployment Benefits Service. Claims are processed quickly in this method.

You can also call TWC’s TeleCenter at 800-939-6631 between 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. however there will be an increase in call volumes.