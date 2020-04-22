Hidalgo to order Harris County to wear masks in public for 30 days

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s office has has confirmed to KPRC 2 that she will be issuing an order that will require county residents to wear masks in public.

According to her office, Hidalgo’s order will go into effect on April 27 and will last for 30 days. Children under 10 will be exempt from the order.

The “stay home, work safe” order issued by the judge on March 11 is expected to remain in effect until April 30. The order says that only essential workers or people needing to do essential things like getting groceries or go to the doctor should be leaving their homes.

Gov. Abbott touched on the numbers during an interview with KPRC 2, saying, “Harris County, like the state of Texas, is doing well. Both in the City of Houston and in Harris County, your numbers are flattening just like the numbers in the state of Texas.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner seemed to be cautiously optimistic, reporting only 20 news cases Tuesday, and no deaths.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s take was a bit different though. She reported 146 new cases outside the City of Houston with one death.

Hidalgo and Turner are expected to give an update at 3 p.m. Wednesday where they will give an announcement on coronavirus in the county.