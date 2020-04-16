How to check your stimulus payment status with the IRS

(CNN) -- The IRS created an online tool, called Get My Payment, that can be used to check on the status of your money. It launched Wednesday and is available on the IRS website.

You'll need to enter your Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address in order to track your payment, the Treasury Department said.

The Get My Payment tool allows taxpayers to input their bank account information so that they can receive the money electronically rather than by a paper check -- which could take weeks, or even months.

To do so, a taxpayer will need to submit their adjusted gross income from their most recent tax return, the refund or amount owed that year, as well as the account and routing numbers for their bank account.

While many people were pleased to see the money had been transferred to their bank account, others told CNN that they were frustrated to learn their payment status was not available.

Their statuses may be updated overnight, as the tool is updated daily. But otherwise, those people are left without any options but to keep checking. On its website, the IRS explicitly says not to call about the payments.

The agency is moving much more quickly than it did the last time it delivered stimulus payments in 2008. The coronavirus money was authorized by the $2.2 trillion congressional stimulus package that was signed into law three weeks ago.

The IRS tool may indicate that a person is eligible for the payment, but that it does not have direct deposit information on file. In that case, one can input their bank account information to receive the money more quickly, rather than waiting for a check in the mail.