76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

76ºF

Local News

LIST: These daycares will be open for kids of ‘essential’ employees during Houston-area stay home orders

Samara Perez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Coronavirus, Family, Community, Daycares, Houston, kids, health
Local day-care center prepares for possible influx of children amid school closures
Local day-care center prepares for possible influx of children amid school closures

HOUSTON – First responders, city workers and grocery store workers are among those “essential” employees who must report to work during the ’stay-home’ orders issued in Harris County, Fort Bend County and Galveston County.

Many of these employees are parents who need assistance from daycares, which are also considered essential businesses.

Below is a list of daycares that will remain open to provide child care for essential employees through the ‘stay-home’ orders:

Check back soon for more daycares. We will update this as we can.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: