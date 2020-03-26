LIST: These daycares will be open for kids of ‘essential’ employees during Houston-area stay home orders
HOUSTON – First responders, city workers and grocery store workers are among those “essential” employees who must report to work during the ’stay-home’ orders issued in Harris County, Fort Bend County and Galveston County.
Many of these employees are parents who need assistance from daycares, which are also considered essential businesses.
Below is a list of daycares that will remain open to provide child care for essential employees through the ‘stay-home’ orders:
- KinderCare of Forest Crossing
- The Goddard School at Houston’s Energy Corridor
- Creative Learning Academy in Sugar Land
- Creative Learning Academy in Rice Village
- Ivy Kids Early Learning Center - All Houston-area locations
- Children’s Lighthouse Bilingual Academy
- Primrose School of West Cinco Ranch
- Kiddie Academy - All 20 Houston-area locations
- Kids in Kare at Bear Creek
- Kids in Kare at Hobby Airport
- Kids-N-Kids Creations Daycare
- Kids R Kids of Lake Conroe
- Kids R Kids on Franz in Katy
- America’s Choice Childcare Center - All five Houston locations.
- Montessori Reggio Academy of Sugar Land
Check back soon for more daycares. We will update this as we can.
