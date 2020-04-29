66ºF

Local News

Do you plan to open your business on Friday? Tell us and we’ll feature you.

Tags: support local, Houston, Business
photo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing his statewide “stay home” order to expire on Thursday, and Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan will begin on Friday.

All retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can open provided they maintain no more than 25% occupancy.

In an effort to help Houstonians know if their favorite business is opening, we’re asking businesses to fill out this form below. By doing so, their business will be put into a list featuring retail stores and restaurants that will be open starting Friday.

See who plans on opening

In the spreadsheet below, you can see who is opening along with a little info on the business.