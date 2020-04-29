Do you plan to open your business on Friday? Tell us and we’ll feature you.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing his statewide “stay home” order to expire on Thursday, and Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan will begin on Friday.

All retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can open provided they maintain no more than 25% occupancy.

