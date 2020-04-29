Do you plan to open your business on Friday? Tell us and we’ll feature you.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing his statewide “stay home” order to expire on Thursday, and Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan will begin on Friday.
All retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can open provided they maintain no more than 25% occupancy.
In an effort to help Houstonians know if their favorite business is opening, we’re asking businesses to fill out this form below. By doing so, their business will be put into a list featuring retail stores and restaurants that will be open starting Friday.
