H-E-B to customers: Don’t worry, we’re not closing during coronavirus

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

HOUSTON – Texas’ beloved grocery store H-E-B wants to remind you that they are still open for your essentials during stay-at-home orders.

In a statement published on their Twitter account, they said: “We heard from many of you that our stores will close during a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order, we want to reassure you that we will not be closing."

H-E-B is still operating at temporary limited hours every day from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

H-E-B also reminded people of their new Senior Support Line, in partnership with Favor. Senior citizens and those with vulnerable conditions can call through a dedicated phone line to place a grocery order without risking to leave their home.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel stations are deemed “essential businesses” allowed to remain open during the stay-at-home order, according to multiple county officials.

