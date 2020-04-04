Why do some people have odd coronavirus symptoms like pink eye?

HOUSTON – We are always working to answer your questions about coronavirus. We have gotten a lot of questions about the symptoms people are having. There seems to be some confusion surrounding the atypical symptoms that are now showing up in COVID-19 patients.

In so many ways, we are learning as we go on this COVID-19 journey. We know a majority of patients have symptoms like dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever.

“I had 103 fever, aches and pains, I was not feeling very well at all,” said coronavirus patient LaNora Purvis.

But others are experiencing something different.

Odd coronavirus symptoms

“People are also showing up, and doctors are finding out that they have coronavirus with simple symptoms by themselves, usually loss of sense of smell or taste, headaches, stomach problems, including diarrhea,” said NBC Medical Expert Dr. John Torres.

Doctors are also seeing COVID-19 patients with pink eye infections. With allergy season in full swing, it’s essential to know the difference between allergy redness or a pink eye infection.

“When somebody truly has pink eye, it’s a little bit different. It’s my eye started feeling funny, then I noticed I was getting a lot of discharge and tearing, things started getting worse, then my other eye started doing the same thing,” said Dr. Ruhi Soni.

So why the random Coronavirus symptoms?

“Now, the reason this happens is that everybody’s body reacts differently to the virus, much like it does to the flu or any other virus that affects us,” said Dr. Torres.

While random symptoms may show up, there is one symptom you don't want to ignore.

"If you start getting severe shortness of breath, or you start noticing chest pain," said Dr. Torres. "That's when you need to go to the hospital. But otherwise, most of these can be taken care of at home."

If you have any questions about the symptoms you may be having, don’t hesitate to contact your doctor. Tele-health services are expanded - so there are now more options for seeing a doctor. Your doctor may be offering this service.