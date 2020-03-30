Here’s how you can make and donate masks to medical professionals in need

Due to a shortage of masks, medical professionals are having to reuse disposable masks or come up with alternative protective gear.

Many nonessential businesses, such as tattoo studios and nail salons, have stepped forward to donate their masks and other protective equipment to hospitals.

Some companies are trying to help produce more masks for healthcare workers, by the use of 3D printers or standard textile service.

While N95 respirator masks are most needed for those exposed to coronavirus in hospitals, many are having to settle for fabric hand-made masks in face of the product shortage.

Jo-Ann craft store is offering curbside pickup and home delivery of free kits to make masks to be donated to United States hospitals.

The craft store is also hosting classes to provide sewing instructions to those wanting to help produce personal protective equipment. Social distancing guidance recommended by the government will be followed in stores, the company said in a statement.

Jo-Ann’s shares a video tutorial on how to make a face mask:

If you have masks to donate, here are some resources for you:

#GetUsPPE is accepting handmade donations. Those wanting to contribute can register online as a mask maker.

DonatePPE provides information to local offices in need of personal protective equipment.

Mask Match is a volunteer-run organization, collecting donations masks to give to medical professionals in need. Mask Match recommends that handmade masks meet the following guidelines: