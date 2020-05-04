Here’s what would allow you to refuse to return to work while still claiming unemployment, according to TWC

HOUSTON – As the local and state governments work to reopen Texas, many people who don’t feel safe going back to work are wondering what to do.

The Texas Workforce Commission put out some new guidelines on Thursday that would allow some people to refuse to return to work while continuing to claim unemployment.

People can refuse to work if:

You are at high risk for COVID-19. People 65 years or older are at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.

A household member is at high risk.

You have tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and have not yet recovered.

A family member or anybody in the household has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered and 14 days have not yet passed.

You are currently in 14-day quarantine due to close contact exposure to COVID-19.

Your child’s school or daycare is closed and no alternatives are available.

According to the TWC website, each case is evaluated individually. You can read more about unemployment benefits at TWC.Texas.gov.