New stimulus registration site helps Americans who don’t file taxes get check faster

HOUSTON – If you are one of 10 million Americans, who are not required to file an income tax because you didn't earn enough, there is a new way to sign up for a stimulus check.

TurboTax partnered with the IRS to create the stimulus registration webpage, which debuted Saturday. Americans can submit their current direct deposit information or mailing address to the site.

The IRS is expected to begin sending direct deposit payments as early as April 9. Paper checks will be mailed later. Some may not receive the paper check until September.

If you are a social security recipient, you will receive your stimulus money the same way you receive your benefits.