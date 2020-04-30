Texas stay-home order ends tonight. Here’s what it means for you.

HOUSTON – After weeks of staying home to slow the spread of coronavirus, the stay-home order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ends Thursday night.

The order officially ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, but it doesn’t mean that all of your favorite places will be opening up right away.

Here’s a closer look at what it means for you.

Restaurants and retail can reopen

Restaurants and retail stores are allowed to reopen starting Friday, but with a reduced occupancy of 25%. That will likely mean you’ll have to wait in some lines or make some reservations if you’re out and about this weekend.

Abbott said his order gives these business owners permission to reopen, but they’re not required to do so.

Libraries and museums can reopen

Both libraries and museums can reopen on Friday, but also with a reduced occupancy of 25%. Interactive exhibits must be closed, however.

Bars, gyms, salons are still closed

Abbott said that health officials do not believe it is safe to reopen bars, gyms and hair and salons at this time. He said that could change by mid-May.

This has been a point of contention since the governor’s announcement. Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has said Abbott’s order is not clear enough to enforce, so he won’t be preventing these types of businesses from reopening unless he receives some clarification from the governor.

Churches, places of worship can increase occupancy

While the governor never closed religious establishments, he said his order issued Monday allows such places to increase the number of people allowed to gather.

Maintain social distancing

Even though some places are reopening, Abbott has said people should maintain social distancing guidelines. He also said people are encouraged to wear masks, even though it is not mandated.

Phase 2 expected to begin May 18

Abbott said he is aiming for May 18 as the target date for the start of the second phase of his reopening Texas plan.

Factors officials will consider before beginning Phase 2 will include hospitalization rates, coronavirus death rates, and if there are hot spots in different parts of the state. Abbott hopes that in Phase 2, Texas will be able to reopen barber shops, hair and nail salons, bars and gyms.

