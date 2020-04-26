Galveston beaches to partially reopen Monday

Galveston beaches are open beginning Monday, but don’t pack the car with chairs and an umbrella too soon.

Beginning April 27, the public beaches will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily for exercise only and other non-stationary activities.

The Galveston City Council voted to allow people to surf, swim, wade fish, and access the rock groins during the designated hours.

Vehicular traffic or setting up chairs, tents, or beach picnics is not allowed.

Public beaches will be closed outside the hours of 6 a.m. - 9 a.m., violation of a Class C misdemeanor and will carry a $500 fine, Galveston City Council says.

As of April 25, Galveston county reports 255 active cases of COVID-19.