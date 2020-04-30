LIST: Churches, place of worship in Houston layout plans for first weekend after Texas reopens Friday

HOUSTON – Phase 1 of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas begins Friday. Part of it expands occupancy for places of worship, allowing many to reopen their doors for service so long as they adhere to social distancing and sanitary guidelines.

While some congregations spent Wednesday evaluating safety plans with the intent of resuming service, others said their doors won’t reopen so soon. They said the timing doesn’t seem right, and preferred to wait until healthcare professionals no longer advise congregants be spaced six feet apart from one another.

That means the current “new normal” for some will resume: service will take place via live stream online.

Here is what some of the churches and places of worship in the Houston area are saying:

Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston announced Wednesday that it will resume normal activities in phases. The Archdiocese has given its parishes approval to resume Mass in churches. They must do so in compliance with Abbott’s requirements.

They include:

25% capacity threshold in each church

Congregants must wear masks

Commonly used surfaces must be sanitized between each service

“Regardless whether each parish chooses to begin offering Mass this weekend, Cardinal DiNardo has asked that every church be opened starting this weekend for several hours each day to allow for private prayer – and resume offering the Sacrament of Reconciliation,” the Archdiocese added in a statement.

Senior citizens over 65 and those who may be sick or have a compromised immune system are asked to continue to worship by way of online streaming.

“I believe the time has arrived to look forward to how this local church can cautiously resume some of its essential activities,” wrote Cardinal DiNardo in the statement.

The Community of Faith Church

“We’re going to continue our streaming and our production of our broadcasts and keeping our people safe,” said Bishop James Dixon, pastor of The Community of Faith Church in northwest Houston.

Dixon said he doesn’t think gathering in churches at the moment is safe, even with the governor’s guidelines.

“As a pastor, I’m a shepherd. I’ve got a shepherd’s heart. I cannot stand the risk of having someone bring the disease here, neither catching that disease here,” Dixon said.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

Dr. Tom Pace, senior pastor of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in River Oaks, shared a video response on the church’s Facebook page.

“We’ve made a decision not to gather the congregation for live worship until the medical professionals tell is that we no longer have to maintain the six-foot social distancing rule,” he said, adding that service would continue online.

Among some of the ways his congregants can worship this weekend, Pace said they will have drive-thru worship and a Facebook live service.

The Church Without Walls

A representative for The Church Without Walls said the same, adding the church’s congregation is too large to accommodate social distancing and limited seating. Live streaming will continue for now.

Lakewood Church

Lakewood Church won’t reopen this weekend, either. A spokesperson told KPRC 2 that church leaders are working with experts to establish the safest plan to reopen.

Worship will continue online and you can livestream the Lakewood Church services here.

Chabad of Texas

Chabad of Texas released a statement Wednesday confirming its 30 facilities statewide will remain closed, at least until after the second phase of the governor’s plan is rolled out May 18.

Second Baptist Church

Second Baptist Church, says it will reopen each of its six locations May 9 for a Mother’s Day service.

