These are the 16 essential business sectors that will remain open during the stay-home-work-safe order

As of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, a “Stay Home, Work Safe” order for Harris County will be in effect through April 3.

During the 10-day order, only essential businesses can remain in operation.

In a tweet posted by the Houston Mayor’s Office, Mayor Sylvester Turner listed eight of 16 sectors that would remain open.

16 sectors are essential therefore exempt from the order, including: energy, healthcare, transportation, daycares, restaurants will still offer delivery and takeout, grocery stores, gas stations, churches and places of worship will go online. #COVID19 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 24, 2020

Here are all 16 essential business sectors:

• Healthcare / Public Health

This includes workers providing COVID-19 testing, caregivers, hospital and laboratory personnel, and more.

• Law Enforcement / Public Safety / First Responders

This includes personnel in emergency management and law enforcement, emergency medical technicians, 911 call center employees, and more.

• Food and Agriculture

This includes workers supporting groceries and pharmacies, restaurant carry-out and quick-serve food operations, and more.

• Electricity

This includes workers who maintain, ensure, or restore the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power, and more.

• Petroleum

This includes petroleum product storage, pipeline, marine transport, terminals, rail transport, and road transport workers, petroleum refinery facilities, petroleum operations control rooms/centers, and more.

• Natural and propane gas workers

This includes natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, including compressor stations, natural gas processing plants, and those that deal with natural gas liquids, propane gas service maintenance and restoration, including call centers, and more.

• Water and Wastewater

This includes operational staff at water authorities, community water systems, workers repairing water and wastewater conveyances and performing required sampling or monitoring, and more.

• Transportation and Logistics

This includes mass transit workers, automotive repair and maintenance facilities, postal and shipping workers, including private companies, and more.

• Public works

This includes workers such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, and more.

• Communications and Information Technology

This includes workers who support radio, television, and media service, including, but not limited to front line news reporters, studio, and technicians for newsgathering and reporting, and workers who support command centers, including, but not limited to Network Operations Command Center, Broadcast Operations Control Center and Security Operations Command Center, and more.

• Other community-based government operations and essential functions

This includes educators supporting public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing other essential functions, if operating under rules for social distancing, and hotel workers where hotels are used for COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures, and more.

• Critical manufacturing

This includes workers necessary for the manufacturing of materials and products needed for medical supply chains, transportation, energy, communications, food and agriculture, chemical manufacturing, nuclear facilities, the operation of dams, water and wastewater treatment, emergency services, and the defense industrial base.

• Hazardous materials

This includes workers at nuclear facilities, workers managing medical waste, workers managing waste from pharmaceuticals and medical material production, and workers at laboratories processing test kits, and more.

• Financial services

This includes workers who are needed to provide consumer access to banking and lending services, including ATMs, and to move currency and payments, and more.

• Chemical

This includes workers supporting the chemical and industrial gas supply chains, including workers at chemical manufacturing plants, workers in laboratories, workers at distribution facilities, workers who transport basic raw chemical materials to the producers of industrial and consumer goods, including hand sanitizers, food and food additives, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and paper products, and more.

• Defense Industrial Base

This includes workers who support the essential services required to meet national security commitments to the federal government and U.S. Military. These individuals include but are not limited to, aerospace; mechanical and software engineers, manufacturing/production workers; IT support; security staff; security personnel; intelligence support, aircraft and weapon system mechanics and maintainers, and more.

For specifics, refer to Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s guidance on essential critical infrastructure workers.