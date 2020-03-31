Harris County, Houston could extend ‘stay home, work safe’ order Tuesday, judge says

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made it clear Monday during a new conference that the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order issued last week will most likely be extended.

The current work order is set to expire on Friday, April 3 but Hidalgo said she expects to meet with officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and make an announcement Tuesday.

While our current #StayAtHomeWorkSafe Order is currently set to expire this Friday, we’re currently weighing the need for an extension. Stay tuned, we hope to make an announcement tomorrow. — Harris County Judge (@HarrisCoJudge) March 30, 2020

“The question is not whether we’ll be extending the order. It’s really a question of for how long,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo noted that Houston and Harris County have a combined 563 cases of coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, giving officials little choice but to act.

“It’s a burden that have we to bear for the sake of our health,” Hidalgo said.

Per the current order, everyone in Houston and Harris County is required to remain at home unless they are conducting essential business such as grocery shopping, picking up food or going to work at businesses that are deemed essential.

Public and private gatherings outside of a household or single living unit are prohibited. Parks remain open, but the use of benches, playgrounds and workout equipment is prohibited. The order also requires everyone to maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Grocery stores and gas stations remain open. Restaurants can operate, but only as a take-out option.

Watch Hidalgo’s full Monday press conference below: