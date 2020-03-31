Goodwill Houston asking people to not drop off donations while stores, centers are closed

HOUSTON – Most people are finding ways to keep busy while stuck at home. While some choose to spend their time gardening or binging shows like “Tiger King,” others have decided now is the perfect time to get some Spring cleaning done.

After sorting through junk and clothes, there are some things you may want to donate, but you’ll have to hold off for now.

Goodwill Houston said it has temporarily closed all stores, donation centers, job connection center and corporate offices due to not being an essential business.

“Our top priority during the COVID-19 outbreak remains the health and safety of our community and team members,” said Steve Lufburrow, President & CEO of Goodwill Houston. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and will get back up and running when it is safe to do so.”

The organization is urging people to refrain from leaving items of boxes piled up in front of any closed locations.

“We are grateful for all donations, but please hang on to them until after the outbreak is over,” Lufburrow said.

Goodwill Houston said it is still providing workforce development services through its online platform. For more information, contact Goodwill at 713-692-6221.