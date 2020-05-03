Ask 2: How many people are allowed inside a church at a given time during the 1st phase of the state’s reopening?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: How many people are allowed inside a church at a given time during the first phase of the state’s reopening?

The answer: Each church is limited to a 25 percent occupancy.

Phase 1 of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas began Friday. Part of it expands occupancy for places of worship, allowing many to reopen their doors for service so long as they adhere to social distancing and sanitary guidelines.

While some congregations intend to resume service, others said their doors won’t reopen so soon. They said the timing doesn’t seem right, and preferred to wait until healthcare professionals no longer advise congregants be spaced six feet apart from one another.

If a church does reopen it must do so in compliance with Gov. Abbott’s requirements.

They include:

25% capacity threshold in each church

Congregants must wear masks

Commonly used surfaces must be sanitized between each service

Click here to learn what some of the churches and places of worship in the Houston area plan to do.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.