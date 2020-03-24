Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Mayor Turner announce press conference regarding COVID-19 related announcement

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner are holding a press conference regarding a COVID-19 related announcement Tuesday.

The press conference will take place at 8:15 a.m.

At a press conference Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said there is no shelter-in-place order for the county, but it is possible that one could be issued in the future.

Hidalgo said she was in conversations with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and judges from neighboring counties to determine whether such a measure would be executed should it be issued. She said officials are doing their “due diligence” before deciding whether such an order would be issued.

Hidalgo said if she does issue an order, it will be a stay-at-home order, not a shelter in place.